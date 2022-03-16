Another Republican Didn't Google Nick Fuentes?

Idaho's Republican Lieutenant Governor would like to be Governor, but she pulled a Marjorie Taylor-Greene oopsie and participated in a Nick Fuentes conference.

Nick Fuentes is a white nationalist who spouts racist stuff.

The first six hits that show up when one googles "Nick Fuentes." We're supposed to believe that the Lt. Gov. does not have anyone on her staff who takes 5 seconds to google the people who invite her to speak. Uh huh. https://t.co/O54GQm9713 pic.twitter.com/Hriep8XdRp — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) March 16, 2022

Now Janice McGeachin is embarrassed when a competent reporter, in this case, Brian Holmes of KTVB, asks direct questions.

As John Goodman said on Alpha House, "this is just piss poor staff work." When Janice sent a video speech to the Nick Fuentes conference, here staff either knew what she was doing (awful) or didn't bother to check (awful). Either way, Republicans who speak at racist conferences need to resign.

But there's more. The fact is, Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin pushes a white nationalist, anti-immigrant, Klan Mom agenda, just like Marge. And both of them participated in a white christofascist conference because that's their base.

Yes only her words..."With these open borders, it's only a matter of time until we lose who we are..."

--Her words — Lethal Dose (@LethalDose15) March 16, 2022

“Guilt by association! Who cares what Nick Fuentes says! I’m not a Nazi! I’m not racist! I have my OWN message for young conservatives!”



(Her message: “Open borders! Dirty disgusting brown people are invading our country and destroying who we are as a white Christian nation!”) pic.twitter.com/7nJo9pHCUu — Bill Hirschi 🌻💙💛I STAND WITH UKRAINE💛💙🌻 (@WJHirschi) March 16, 2022

Of course she knew. Of course.