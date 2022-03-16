Another Republican Didn't Google Nick Fuentes?

And now Idaho's Lieutenant Governor is in big trouble over giving a speech to white nationalists. OOPS.
By Frances LangumMarch 16, 2022

Idaho's Republican Lieutenant Governor would like to be Governor, but she pulled a Marjorie Taylor-Greene oopsie and participated in a Nick Fuentes conference.

Nick Fuentes is a white nationalist who spouts racist stuff.

Now Janice McGeachin is embarrassed when a competent reporter, in this case, Brian Holmes of KTVB, asks direct questions.

As John Goodman said on Alpha House, "this is just piss poor staff work." When Janice sent a video speech to the Nick Fuentes conference, here staff either knew what she was doing (awful) or didn't bother to check (awful). Either way, Republicans who speak at racist conferences need to resign.

But there's more. The fact is, Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin pushes a white nationalist, anti-immigrant, Klan Mom agenda, just like Marge. And both of them participated in a white christofascist conference because that's their base.

Of course she knew. Of course.

