Plagiarist Ben Domenech Demands Biden Attack His Own Party

Fox News wanted Biden to attack his own Party during the SOTU Tuesday night in the wake of rising energy costs exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After Biden finished his State of the Union address, the Fox News panel members all complained and belittled the entire speech, as they do.

This was not unexpected since Fox News is the opposition research arm of the GOP.

Weirdly, they also wanted President Biden to turn on his entire party in the process.

Former plagiarist and The Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech was angry Biden didn't attack any Democrat who supports any part of the Green New Deal. A deal that is only aspirational at this point.

Domenech said, "It did feel to me like a meandering speech without a lot of coherence."

Ben brought up Cicero and the late Charles Krauthammer to appear as if he's a well-educated and reasonable man.

"In this case [Biden] had an opportunity I think when it came to energy agenda to offer an olive branch --- when it came to pushing back against the left fringe of his own party on a lot of these Green New Deal-esque policies," he said.

"Opening up America's energy engine and putting roughnecks back to work here in America in order to really push that back into the marketplace, lower prices for people is that we get this band-aid of oil barrel releases."

Let's get something straight, fighting climate change is an issue that is strongly supported by the the American public.

When the Green New Deal was introduced by AOC in 2019, it was hugely popular.

It is not a fringe idea. And almost the entire Democratic Congress and a vast majority of voters support it as well.

What's ridiculous is that Republicans wheel it out when there's any energy crisis at hand and use it as a cudgel to kill even the mildest climate change legislation.