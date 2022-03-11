Comedy: Zelensky Ecstatic As Angela Merkel Welcomes Him To The EU

In 2015, Volodymyr Zelensky was playing a fictional president of Ukraine, desperate to join the European Union. When he got a call from then German Chancellor Angela Merkel it seemed as if his dream had come true.
The series is available on YouTube, either with subtitles or auto-translate.
Source: Daily Mail
A viral video of Volodymyr Zelensky discussing Ukraine's membership of the EU with a fictional Angela Merkel has resurfaced days after the President issued a call for global leaders to accelerate his country's ascension into the European Union.
In the clip from a satire series in 2015, Zelensky is called by the then-German Chancellor who congratulates the country on officially becoming part of the bloc.
'My congratulations,' the actress portraying Merkel says. 'We have decided to take your country to the European Union.'
Zelensky, who plays Ukrainian President Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko in the hit show Servant of the People, jubilantly shouts 'Oh f***!' and expresses his gratitude as triumphant music blares in the background.
But the scenes of delight are quickly cut short as 'Merkel' informs him she had actually meant to call the Montenegrin delegation instead. A visibly furious Zelensky marches off into the distance and even screams 'f*** Putin' as the clip concludes.