Comedy: Zelensky Ecstatic As Angela Merkel Welcomes Him To The EU

A clip from the 2015 season of 'Servant of the People' went viral again recently.
By Ed ScarceMarch 11, 2022

In 2015, Volodymyr Zelensky was playing a fictional president of Ukraine, desperate to join the European Union. When he got a call from then German Chancellor Angela Merkel it seemed as if his dream had come true.

The series is available on YouTube, either with subtitles or auto-translate.

Source: Daily Mail

A viral video of Volodymyr Zelensky discussing Ukraine's membership of the EU with a fictional Angela Merkel has resurfaced days after the President issued a call for global leaders to accelerate his country's ascension into the European Union.

In the clip from a satire series in 2015, Zelensky is called by the then-German Chancellor who congratulates the country on officially becoming part of the bloc.

'My congratulations,' the actress portraying Merkel says. 'We have decided to take your country to the European Union.'

Zelensky, who plays Ukrainian President Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko in the hit show Servant of the People, jubilantly shouts 'Oh f***!' and expresses his gratitude as triumphant music blares in the background.

But the scenes of delight are quickly cut short as 'Merkel' informs him she had actually meant to call the Montenegrin delegation instead. A visibly furious Zelensky marches off into the distance and even screams 'f*** Putin' as the clip concludes.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue