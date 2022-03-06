David Perdue Uses Ukraine To Push For Relaxed Gun Laws

Former Sen. David Perdue (GA) used the war in Ukraine over the weekend to push gun ownership in the United States at a Marjorie Taylor Greene rally
Former Sen. David Perdue (GA) used the war in Ukraine over the weekend to push gun ownership in the United States.

At a Second Amendment rally organized by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Perdue connected the conflict in Ukraine to gun rights in the United States.

"Joe Biden has taken away energy independence," Perdue told the crowd. "He's made us more dependant on foreign oil and he gave Putin -- he enabled Putin to become the murdering thug that he really is now. And so what we've got to do is we've got to stand up to them. That's why I'm here today."

"You see what happened in Ukraine? Did you see the first thing the government did when they were invaded?" he asked. "They unlocked their armory, they relaxed their gun control laws and guess what? They distributed weapons to the citizenry. It just makes it more important about meetings like this about why we have to stand up, not just for the Second Amendment, but for all our rights."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

