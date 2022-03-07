DeSantis Spox: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Critics Are 'Groomers' For Pedophiles

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis, blasted criticisms of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill by characterizing anyone that doesn't support the legislation as being a "groomer" of children for pedophiles.

“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill,” posted DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw in a Twitter thread. “If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer, or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8-year-old children,” she continued, mocking liberals. “Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.”

Her tweets mean you're either a pedophile you are helping pedophiles. If you're grooming, you're a pedophile.

Nobody is being silent on this issue either. And yes, Pushaw. Republicans do make the rules in Florida.

The bill has nothing to do with LGBTQ people. You invented that angle when you falsely called it “Don’t say gay” despite the fact that the word “gay” isn’t in the bill. Now, why do you think it’s appropriate to teach 3-8 year olds about sex? https://t.co/EDbXZprF2N — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 6, 2022

Every time I think we had hit some sort of bottom of despicable Republican dogma, there's always something below it.

Just like the faux outrage over non-existent CRT teaching in classrooms, DeSantis and his minions are singling out the LGBTQ population in the worst possible way, accusing them of targeting children by targeting children themselves.

The Florida legislature are making believe gays are grooming Florida's children or teaching them how to be gay.

There is no other explanation than that. DeSantis is reaching into the dark depths of MAGA craziness to help his re-election prospects.

It's disgusting.

Pushaw explained to the PDB Podcast that she got the job of Press secretary by writing a few articles in a conservative mag back in 2021, so Ron hired her. I guess being willing to say ANYTHING is all you need to work for Ron DeSantis.