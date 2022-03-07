DeSantis Spox: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Critics Are 'Groomers' For Pedophiles

Just announce that everyone who disagrees with you is a pedophile and see how that works out for you, Christina.
DeSantis Spox: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Critics Are 'Groomers' For Pedophiles
Credit: Screengrab: Youtube
By John AmatoMarch 7, 2022

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis, blasted criticisms of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill by characterizing anyone that doesn't support the legislation as being a "groomer" of children for pedophiles.

“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill,” posted DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw in a Twitter thread.

“If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer, or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8-year-old children,” she continued, mocking liberals. “Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.”

Her tweets mean you're either a pedophile you are helping pedophiles. If you're grooming, you're a pedophile.

Nobody is being silent on this issue either. And yes, Pushaw. Republicans do make the rules in Florida.

Every time I think we had hit some sort of bottom of despicable Republican dogma, there's always something below it.

Just like the faux outrage over non-existent CRT teaching in classrooms, DeSantis and his minions are singling out the LGBTQ population in the worst possible way, accusing them of targeting children by targeting children themselves.

The Florida legislature are making believe gays are grooming Florida's children or teaching them how to be gay.

There is no other explanation than that. DeSantis is reaching into the dark depths of MAGA craziness to help his re-election prospects.

It's disgusting.

Pushaw explained to the PDB Podcast that she got the job of Press secretary by writing a few articles in a conservative mag back in 2021, so Ron hired her. I guess being willing to say ANYTHING is all you need to work for Ron DeSantis.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue