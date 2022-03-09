Fox News Loves Rick Scott's Tax Increases For Middle Class

Also his plans to sunset Social Security and Medicare. REALLY!
By Frances LangumMarch 9, 2022

As we reported earlier, Senator Rick Scott is tired of the Republican Party not having a platform.

The GOP Platform thing was eliminated because Dear Leader didn't like it. Or forgot to write one. Or something.

Anyhoo, Mensa reject Rick Scott thinks it's time the Republican Party had a written set of principles, dang it!

So he wrote down "sunset funding for Social Security and Medicare within five years" and "Increase taxes on 90% of Americans."

Because Americans just LOVE tax increases.

We hate Mitch McConnell, but we have to admit he is politically more astute than Rick Scott. And Mitch McConnell does not see "tax increases on non-working retirees" as a winning message in the midterms.

It's such a gift for Democrats that the DNC War Room is promoting it state-by-state. Heh.

That hasn't stopped Fox News from having Rick Scott on ALL WEEK LONG and praising his “unabashedly populist” (Laura Ingraham) plan.

Matt Gertz at Media Matters posted a summary of Fox hosts singing praises to their guest Rick Scott.

SEAN HANNITY: I want to applaud you. I'd like to see the House and the Senate come together on these issues, make these promises to the American people, get elected and then fulfill those promises.

BEN DOMENECH: I think McConnell is making a mistake. If you look at Rick Scott’s plan, I think it is largely something that just about every Republican can agree with and that most of their voters will agree with and that they can run on.

LARRY KUDLOW: Rick Scott, I guess he's in some kind of brouhaha. But at least he’s got an alternative plan. I am looking for an alternative fiscal plan to stop the spending and the taxing and the regulating.

MARIA BARTIROMO: The points are incredibly practical, Senator. And we so appreciate your leadership on that.

Rick Scott also got the blessing of the original "Contract on America" gangsta, Newt himself:

UPDATE: They want to try to repeal Obamacare again, too.

Discussion

