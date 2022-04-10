Ohio GOP Senate Candidate: Middle Class Doesn't Pay 'Fair Share' Of Taxes

Ohio Republican candidate for Senate and millionaire investment banker Mike Gibbons wants to raise taxes on the middle class. Some of you may remember Gibbons from the recent debate where he and Josh Mandel nearly came to blows. He's also another one you can add to the long list of Republicans sucking up to Trump by pushing his Big Lie about the election supposedly being stolen.

Here's more from The Columbus Dispatch on Gibbon's comments on taxes:

Mike Gibbons, a leading Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, said at a media event last fall that middle-class Americans don’t pay “any kind of a fair share” of income taxes. “The top 20% of earners in the United States pay 82% of federal income tax — and, if you do the math, and 45% to 50% don’t pay any income tax, you can see the middle class is not really paying any kind of a fair share, depending on how you want to define it,” Gibbons said. The comments by Gibbons, a millionaire investment banker from Cleveland, were made in a September episode of “The Landscape” podcast by Crain’s Cleveland Business. But they could take on new resonance after Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, introduced a governing plan in February that has divided the party over its call to raise taxes on millions of Americans who don’t earn enough to pay federal income taxes.

I'm not sure what geniuses are advising Republicans these days, but it seems more and more of them are saying the quiet part out loud about raising taxes on working class Americans, and going after Social Security and Medicare.

I guess we'll see how well that works out for them in the midterms if they really believe it's a good idea to run on this. We already know Republicans don't care because this is the same sort of stuff they repeat on Fox constantly. It might now hurt them in gerrymandered House districts, but these Senate seats are another matter.