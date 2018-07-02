Devin Nunes Thinks LeBron James Doesn't Know Californians Pay Taxes

Fox News gleefully reports that alleged servant of the people Devin Nunes is trolling LeBron James:

California Rep. Devin Nunes jabbed the California Democratic Party after it sent a "welcome" message to NBA star LeBron James, who just signed a sizable contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, retweeted the message the party sent to James, a notable Hillary Clinton supporter and Trump critic, after the three-time champion decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers. Welcome to the neighborhood, @KingJames.



For once you’ve moved in:https://t.co/xVN1SJuWZ5 https://t.co/oL8KAiNd1A — California Democratic Party (@CA_Dem) July 2, 2018 Nunes (R-Tulare) said on Twitter that James should have "held out" on his contract until he was exempted from Gov. Jerry Brown's (D-Calif.) "weather tax." LOL! Prepare to pay the highest taxes you ever have in your career!! You should have held out for more just to afford the Moonbeam weather tax!!! https://t.co/O6gZXFqZqM — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) July 2, 2018

California's outgoing governor, Jerry Brown, was derided as "Governor Moonbeam" in the 1970s, when critics regarded him as a stereotypical California flake. Forty years later, he's one of the best governors in America. But Republicans never tire of the creakiest anti-liberal jokes.

I thought "weather tax" was a reference to Brown's recognition of climate change as a legitimate problem, but I'm told it's a snarky way of saying you pay more taxes to live in nice weather.

LeBron is no stranger to paying taxes. A while back, TurboTax concluded that he was the U.S. athlete who paid the highest taxes.

He may be one of the biggest stars in the NBA, but LeBron James also has one of the biggest tax bills among pro basketball players. Thanks to "jock tax" laws enacted by many states, LeBron ... pays income tax in 18 other states he plays basketball in, as well as federal taxes of about $17 million at the 39.6% maximum rate. His total gross income for 2015 was $64.8 million.

A month ago, ESPN's Darren Rovell estimated that LeBron took home half his pay last season.

The Cavs paid LeBron $33.2 million this season. We estimated how much he actually took home. Here’s our math. pic.twitter.com/Q18ZwI50Jx — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 4, 2018

Business Insider added:

Luckily for James, he's an even bigger earner off the court — it's been estimated he makes $55 million in endorsements.

And even more luckily, his new deal is worth $154 million before taxes -- again, before endorsements.

He might, as Forbes says, have to pay an additional $21 million in state taxes. But he's making a really large amount of money. Rich people who pay a lot of taxes are still rich. I assume he thinks he's got it pretty good right now financially.

I have one quibble with that tweet from the California Democrats: I'd rather have LeBron voting in Ohio. Unlike California, it's a swing state.

Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog