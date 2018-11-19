Rep. Devin Nunes Blames Democrats For Deadly California Wildfires

Disgraced former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes blamed "the left" for the town of Paradise being destroyed by recent California wildfires while being interviewed by Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo.

While Nunes described the destruction the wildfires are causing, he pivoted to back up Trump's moronic claims about containing the fires after Donald visited California.

Rep. Nunes recounted how many timber mills used to be around and then took his shots.

"We used to take this one out."

Maria, "Right."

"I think the American people need to know is that if you don't remove the wood and the brush, eventually it burns."

"It's very frustrating to hear the left that for years have blocked the access to these forests off...," Nunes said.

Maria replied, "That is horrible."

In May, Gov. Brown issued an executive order aimed at protecting communities from wildfire, and it included doubling the land actively managed through vegetation thinning, controlled fires and reforestation.

The Sierra Club issued a statement three days ago:

Our changing climate has greatly increased the risk of these unnaturally large and dangerous fires. With a warming climate and drier years, firefighters are reporting serious changes in fire behavior. “We need strong, science-based leadership from our elected leaders -- not factless tweets and unfounded theories from Donald Trump and Ryan Zinke -- to limit the damage from fires fueled by climate change and to protect vulnerable people, places, and wildlife. The long-term safety of our communities depends on science-based action and dedicated funding that adequately supports firefighting and forest management efforts.”

Rep. Nunes' voting record on the environment, climate change, lands and forests is dreadful.

He should look in the mirror instead of casting stones.

As a writer to the Fresno Bee said:

"Nunes and Valadao are climate-change deniers, ignoring over 30 years of scientific evidence that irrefutably confirms that manmade emissions are warming the environment and causing, among other effects, longer, more persistent droughts.

---

While the California Department of Food and Agriculture is working with farmers to implement strategies to protect agriculture, Nunes and Valadao cling to their anti-science ignorance and ensure that the federal government does nothing to eradicate climate change and its effects on agriculture.

Rep. Nunes was named one of the biggest deniers in Congress by Pacific Standard:

Perhaps best known for his work investigating Russian interference in the election as the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes is also a rigid climate denier. In 2014, as California was suffering through the worst drought in modern history, Nunes called global warming "nonsense," and criticized then-President Barack Obama's plan to create a climate resiliency fund.

California 22nd district is an R +15, that's why he wins even if it was much closer this time around. It's too bad this district allows Nunes to vote against their own interests on the environment time and time again.

California voters, please, stop voting for anti-science buffoons!