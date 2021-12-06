BYE! Devin Nunes Is Retiring And You Won't Believe His New Job

California Congressman, Devin Nunes, just announced that he is MOOVING on from Congress and it appears he isn't going to be spending more time with his cows. Nope, he is reportedly taking a a job as the CEO of Trump's new media company. You know, the one that is under SEC investigation related to questions about its stock trading and "communications with Trump’s firm before the deal was announced." The social media company is called "TRUTH social," unironically since Trump has zero relationship or understanding of the word "truth." It supposedly will compete with Twitter and Facebook (LOLLLLL). I guess this is the Trump version of Gab or Parler, both of which have become cesspools of racism, hatred, white nationalism and violent rhetoric. I guess those are Trump's "very fine people."

Twitter responded to the news of Nunes' retirement which the usual calm:

So who says there's no good news these days.



Devin Nunes has announced his retirement! — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) December 6, 2021

Devin Nunes, a top Trump toady, intelligence committee dolt, and notorious hater of bovine Twitter accounts, plans to quit Congress https://t.co/J4cWtOCv1a — Mark Follman (@markfollman) December 6, 2021

Can't wait to find out what's driving Nunes' spontaneous retirement decision bc it must be pic.twitter.com/lOzSpJDc6L — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) December 6, 2021

It is a good idea to quit your job and work for a company under SEC investigation? Asking for a #TreasonousCowpoke 🐮 pic.twitter.com/dc1Wpf9zuf — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) December 6, 2021

The Cow jumped over the Nunes. pic.twitter.com/DnPszTKmWV — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) December 6, 2021

Devin Nunes, who sued Twitter because someone pretending to be his cow made fun of him there, will now be running some sort of Trump social platform. Excited to read the community guidelines — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) December 6, 2021

He officially retires at the end of 2021. BYE, Devin.

UPDATE: TFG weighs in, using the c-word for all of us lib types: