Yes, GOP Is Coming For Your Social Security And Medicare

Rick Scott and Mitt Romney said the quiet part out loud while whining about the deficit, same as it ever was during a Democratic administration.
By Frances LangumMarch 31, 2022

Amazing how Republican Senators have charts and speeches about the deficit ONLY WHEN Democrats are in the White House. Oh and they're talking about cutting benefits for "younger people" -- meaning 50-64?

Mitt Romney and Rick Scott tag-teamed in questioning Biden's OMB Director Shalanda Young. Listen for yourself, you can hear the smarmy patronizing in Rick Scott's voice talking to a Black woman about budget numbers. Disgusting.

Mitt and Rick squealed about GDP, deficits, "entitlements," and of course, Greece and Italy.

They did not mention the Trump deficits.

They did not mention the Trump tax cuts.

They did not mention the BUSH tax cuts.

They did not mention millionaires and billionaires paying their fair share in taxes.

They did not mention Pentagon spending, because of course they didn't.

Then the subject changed to Social Security and Medicare, which are, of course, a large part of non-military spending.

Shalanda Young said this:

"The president is not putting forth a proposal that cuts those benefits. He's not going to do that."

One side is blood-thirsty for your Social Security and Medicare benefits, folks.

One side is standing up against them.

Vote accordingly.

