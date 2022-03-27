A Few Baby Steps Down The QAnon Rabbit Hole

Last night I read the Bob Woodward/Robert Costa story about Ginni Thomas's texts to Mark Meadows after the 2020 election and told you that the ideas Thomas was sharing with Meadows came from QAnon. That seemed obvious, but it's good to see it confirmed by the Daily Beast's Will Sommer, who writes regularly about QAnon:

Will Sommer, a Daily Beast reporter and the author of a forthcoming book on QAnon, analyzed the text messages Clarence Thomas's wife sent to Donald Trump's top aide. "They reveal that Ginni Thomas is into some heavy-duty QAnon stuff!" Sommer wrote in a Twitter thread. "This idea of watermarked ballots being used to catch Democratic voter fraud is big in QAnon, but I'm especially interested in her idea of military 'white hats' (in other words, good guys). That's a key QAnon phrase," he explained. "Ginni Thomas sent Meadows a Steve Pieczenik video about a 'QFS' system. QFS is the 'Quantum Financial System,' an idea of a mythical money system that will bring on a sort of right-wing utopia. Pieczenik is a regular InfoWars guest."

In fact, the video I posted last night, which I believe is the Rumble version of the now-deleted YouTube video Thomas sent to Meadows, is of a Steve Pieczenik appearance on InfoWars, with guest host Owen Shroyer substituting for Alex Jones.

In it, Pieczenik, a former U.S. government official turned crackpot, describes the alleged sting operation to catch the evil Democrats cheating on the 2020 election:

What happened was, we marked -- watermarked every ballot with what's called the QFS blockchain encryption code.

So what is QFS? Here's one explanation, from a Quora forum:

Quantum Financial System is a name for a number of conflicting conspiracy theories. Some allege that governments are building it to increase control over their citizens, other that it is being built by anonymous citizens to break the power of central banks. There are other variants as well. The simplest, and most outlandish, version is that someone will launch a quantum computer into orbit, endowed with a highly advanced artificial intelligence program. Money will become worthless, all transactions will be intermediated by the satellite and denominated in precious metals.

Once you do even the small amount of digging into this nuttery, you start encountering a lot of acronyms -- GCR, RV, GESARA, NESARA. GCR and RV are the same thing:

What is the RV or GCR? It is a belief that one day the U.S. dollar will collapse, which will affect the entire world financial system. As a result currencies around the world will be revalued and currencies will be backed by gold and other assets.

GCR stands for Global Currency Reset.

NESARA? Wikipedia has the best explanation. Don't skim past this -- the second paragraph is delightful:

National Economic Security and Recovery Act (NESARA) was a set of proposed economic reforms for the United States suggested during the 1990s by Harvey Francis Barnard. Barnard claimed that the proposals, which included replacing the income tax with a national sales tax, abolishing compound interest on secured loans, and returning to a bimetallic currency, would result in 0% inflation and a more stable economy. The proposals were never introduced before Congress. NESARA has since become better known as the subject of a cult-like conspiracy theory promoted by Shaini Candace Goodwin, also known as "Dove of Oneness", who claimed that the act was actually passed with additional provisions as the National Economic Security and Reformation Act, and then suppressed by the George W. Bush administration and the Supreme Court. Goodwin's conspiracy emails have been translated into several languages and have a large following online.

A site called GESARA Help gets even wackier when explaining GESARA:

The Global Economic Security and Reform Act is a global prosperity program on the verge of being announced and activated. This program is backed by precious metals deliverable well above quattuordecillion of US dollars (40 zeros). All 8 billion of the human population will benefit from GESARA. And the Earth will finally be free to experience itself as the abundant planet it was created to be. Few realize that there is more than enough gold to make all human currencies in circulation. This means that any and every human being could become a multi-millionaire instantly without debt of any kind if only given the resources. GESARA is about sharing the gold resources saved from humanity to humanity with humanity for humanity around the planet in a fair way. Without any individual on Earth being out of reach of GESARA wealth redistribution program. And no individual or organization anywhere on Earth will be able to stop GESARA once it starts. The volume of GESARA will cancel all debts of credit cards, mortgages and other bank debts due to the illegal and corrupt form of banking and government activity around the world. The income tax will be abolished as well, as GESARA will make personal taxes monetarily unnecessary. A new 14% single rate tax on new non-core items will provide the sustainable revenue stream for all national governments after GESARA.

Did I mention how aliens fit into all this? Shoshi Herscu, author of a book called Mass Awakening, explains (note: the links below don't work):

QFS stands for Quantum Financial System and according to Galactic Connection site, it’s an off-world monetary system which cannot be rigged, in contrast with the current financial system. As it cannot be compromised – despite the many attempts to do so by the cabal – the cabal’s corrupt central banking will collapse. The cabal will have no access to this system. This system will allow the transfer of the new asset-backed currencies after the Global Currency Reset which will replace the US-controlled Swift system with all its ills of usury and manipulation.... The novelty about this system is that benevolent extraterrestrial Galactics provided the Alliance with this system which does not run on a conventional computer, but a quantum computer placed on a satellite. It is protected by SSPs to prevent it from being hacked. According to the Galactic Connection site “the activation of the QFS, the Galactic Alliance will completely destroy the Central Banking System that has been designed to destroy the world economy and put the world population into perpetual debt slavery.” This will be the path to humanity’s liberation from this kind of slavery.... This new financial system has been active simultaneously with the central banking system for more than a year. The Cabal attempted to hack this system multiple times to steal funds but were stopped in their tracks. Those bankers who attempted to steal funds from this system and transfer them illegally were caught red-handed and have consequently been arrested. The activation of the QFS will lead to the Cabal’s demise. They try to prevent its implementation but our victory is near and they are about to lose the battle. This system was not a 3D creation. It is considered to be alive Quantum benevolent Artificial Intelligence which comes with a ‘recognition system’ which is able to replace conscious humans and interact “with each financial transaction to ensure that it is transparent, legal, and owner-intended to prevent it from being compromised.

All of which, I guess, explains this graphic:

I'm not sure how all this relates to watermarked ballots, but I guess the extraterrestrials could explain it to me.

Do I think Ginni Thomas believes all of this, or even most of it? It seems as if she was just dipping a toe in the QFS waters in early November. Who knows what additional "research" she's done since then? However, I assume that if it doesn't involve the war against the evil Democrats, she's not particularly interested.

Just believing any of this seems like a red flag. On the other hand, so many Americans believe at least some of it that I can't regard it as insanity -- it just seems like the kind of mass delusion that groups of people regularly fall for. This one seems unusually toxic and widespread -- and very much bound up with dangerous tendencies on the American right. For Ginni Thomas and many other Republicans, it's an alternate reality available to be cited whenever facts in the real world don't live up to right-wing rage. Actual Democrats don't seem evil enough? Look at all the Democratic pedophilia the Cabal doesn't want you to know about! The election seems legit? Check the blockchain! Slanders against Democrats can be refuted in our world, but never in this one. That's the danger.

Published with permission from No More Mister Nice Blog.