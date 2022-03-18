The Guardian: Trump White House Senior Staffer Penned 'Big Lie' Report

It came from INSIDE The Trump White House. This is another nail in the coffin of all those who tried to overthrow the free and fair presidential election of 2020.
Credit: Ali Can Eren via Bored Panda
By John AmatoMarch 18, 2022

The Guardian reports that the report supporting the Big Lie came not from the Trump campaign, but straight from the Trump White House. Specifically, it came from Senior Trump White House policy aide Joanna Miller, top aide to none other than Peter Navarro.

This is the Big Lie promoted by Giuliani and others, claiming Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic software were compromised to steal the election away from Trump

This is more fuel to add to the increasing barn-fire of information that Trump and his accomplices purposefully tried to perpetrate a fraud on the American people and overthrow a duly-elected President in 2020.

“OVERVIEW 12/2/20 – History, Executives, Vote Manipulation Ability and Design, Foreign Ties,” is the title of the bogus, and remember, originating in the White House, report.

If you are wondering where and why Rudy Giuliani, Trump's election team and his media minions claimed that the Dominion voting machines were compromised and Venezuela was responsible; look no further than White House employees paid by the US taxpayers.

The Dominion report made a number of unsubstantiated allegations that claimed Dominion Voting Systems corruptly ensured there could be “technology glitches which resulted in thousands of votes being added to Joe Biden’s total ballot count”.

These lies even filtered down to evangelical provocateurs like Pat Robertson.

"There is reams of evidence. -- evidence pointing to fraud, reams of sworn testimonies, and people -- you hear these guys saying they are unproven allegations. [Trump] doesn't have to prove anything. He has the evidence and the proof.

Well, he has no evidence? The evidence is overwhelming, and the thought that Venezuela might be controlling the company that in turn handles the huge amounts of ballots that control the election of the United States, it's horrifying.

I was told that the huge servers having millions of the ballots were in Germany. Now, I understand that it may well be in Barcelona, Spain. but it's not in America. This is something that we cannot permit. We cannot allow this to happen in this great country and we cannot allow our elections to be stolen.

This was nuts then, but it makes sense why they lied now. It was a massive conspiracy on a large scale to illegally insert the narcissistic liar back into the White House. More than that, it was a conspiracy and coverup. When they released the report, they went to great lengths to make sure it couldn't come back to the White House, substituting outside attorney Katherine Friess as the author in order to hide the original authorship by the White House.

The Guardian is also reporting that efforts to mislead swing states about voter fraud started weeks before the 2020 election even took place.

“Two weeks before the election, we were doing those reports hoping that we would pepper the swing states with those,” Ziegler said of the three-part Navarro report, in an appearance last July on The Professor’s Record with David K Clements.

Read the report here.

