Hannity Wants Ukraine To 'Pay For' War Aid

And then crediting Rand Paul for the "idea." What a jerk.
Hannity Wants Ukraine To 'Pay For' War Aid
Credit: @bluegal (Composite) from screenshot
By Frances LangumMarch 25, 2022

Sean Hannity gives an assist to Rand Paul in doing Vladimir Putin's dirty work. The latest? Let's focus on how we in the US can GET PAID BACK for assisting Ukraine.

Transcript via Media Matters:

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Listen to Zelensky, he's not asking for boots. He's asking for weapons. And if you want to charge him later, there's enough mineral, natural resources -- make him pay us back. I'm fine with that. That was Rand Paul's suggestion, not mine. Think it's a good idea. Let's do that.

Did Sean ever bring up how we should pay for the Iraq War he pimped for ten years? Didn't think so.

Remember (from our archives) when Sean proposed re-invading Iraq and Kuwait to "take all their oil" because gas prices were too high? In 2011?!?

Sean Hannity never took up Keith Olbermann's challenge to be waterboarded, either.

Below Sean demanding payment for help to Ukraine from the March 24, 2022, edition of Premiere Radio Network's The Sean Hannity Show

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue