Tucker Wants Republicans Who Voted For Ukraine Aid Primaried

Continuing his support of Russia, the Fox News host denounced all Republicans that vote and will vote to approve aid to Ukraine.
By John AmatoMay 12, 2022

Republicans in disarray!

On Wednesday's Tucker Carlson Reports, the Fox News host ranted against the latest House-approved aid going to Ukraine and he hoped OUT LOUD that a billionaire would fund primaries against every Senate Republican that votes for it.

After playing a clip of Minority Leader McConnell explaining how urgent the situation is in Ukraine, Carlson was flummoxed.

"You gotta hope that there’s some sincere billionaire out there who’s going to fund a primary challenge against every single one of those Republican Senators standing by Mitch McConnell as he said — and we’ll quote again — “I think we all agree the most important thing going on in the world right now is the war in Ukraine. No...”

Putin has a big sh*t-eating grin on his face right about now.

Carlson continued his rant and, you guessed it, blamed Hillary Clinton for the U.S. supporting Ukraine over Russia.

