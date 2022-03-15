Herschel Walker Questions Evolution: 'Why Are There Still Apes?'

Former football player Herschel Walker, the MAGA-backed Georgia Senate candidate, tried to pwn science and evolution by asking why are there still apes if man evolved from hominoidea?

Walker didn't use the word hominoidea because it's not in the Bible.

The Huffington Post caught Walker's act when he was being interviewed at Sugar Hill Church by pastor Chuck Allen. During that interview, he launched into a rant against science.

Walker was explaining why God exists and then turned to evolution.

"That means there had to be a God. It just wasn't some bomb blew up and started out..." Walker told Chuck Allen.

"I'll tell you something else I heard. Think about this. At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not?" Walker asked

Allen said scientists weren't reading his Bible.

"This is what's interesting though. If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” Walker surmised.

Allen replied, “Now you’re getting too smart for us, Herschel!"

"If that is true why are there still apes?" Walker also said scientists haven't figured out how babies are conceived.

In fact, as my friend Brad Reed explains, "The theory of evolution does not say people "came from" apes, only that both humans and apes have a common evolutionary ancestor. Because of this, the evolution of human beings from this ancestor would not necessitate the disappearance of apes."