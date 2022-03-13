Beloved American Journalist Killed By Russians In Ukraine

Brent Renaud told stories of refugees, children, and underdogs. He was shot at point blank range documenting the plight of Ukrainians under attack from Putin's soldiers.
By Aliza WorthingtonMarch 13, 2022

We woke up to the news that an American journalist has been killed — shot at point blank range — by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud was a Peabody Award-winning documentary maker and journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times, on PBS, and HBO.

While he was wearing his NYT credentials when killed, the Times claims he was not on assignment for them in Ukraine.

Here's the account of what happened from the man who was with him at the time, and survived the attack.

He was killed just outside Kyiv.

President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan spoke to Dana Bash of CNN, who asked for his reaction to Renaud's killing.

"I've just had the opportunity to hear about it as I was coming on air, so I will have to consult with my colleagues and with our allies and partners and with the Ukrainians on the ground to learn about what happened," Sullivan began. "If, in fact, an American journal journalist was killed, it is a shocking and horrifying event. It is one more example of the brutality of Vladimir Putin and his forces, as they've targeted schools and mosques and hospitals and journalists, and it is why we are working so hard to impose severe consequences on him, and to try to help the Ukranians with every form of military assistance we can muster to be able to push back against the onslaught of these Russian forces."

Sullivan told Margaret Brennan of CBS that the administration will be consulting with Ukraine to "measure and execute appropriate consequences as a result of it," and that "we will obviously be tracking this latest development very closely and responding accordingly."

Twitter was despondent over the loss of a beloved journalist.

Discussion

