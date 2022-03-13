Beloved American Journalist Killed By Russians In Ukraine

We woke up to the news that an American journalist has been killed — shot at point blank range — by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud was a Peabody Award-winning documentary maker and journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times, on PBS, and HBO.

While he was wearing his NYT credentials when killed, the Times claims he was not on assignment for them in Ukraine.

.@nytimes is deeply saddened to learn of the death of an American journalist in Ukraine, Brent Renaud.

Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker, but he was not on assignment for @nytimes in Ukraine.

Full statement is here. pic.twitter.com/bRcrnNDacQ — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 13, 2022

Here's the account of what happened from the man who was with him at the time, and survived the attack.

🔴🔴 Two American journalist shot by Russian at Irpin bridge. One is under surgery at the main hospital in Kyiv and the other was shot at the neck. pic.twitter.com/9lihX1JJ58 — annalisa camilli (@annalisacamilli) March 13, 2022

He was killed just outside Kyiv.

BREAKING: An American journalist was killed by Russian forces outside the Ukrainian capital according to police https://t.co/Y6TUhRWP0w — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 13, 2022

President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan spoke to Dana Bash of CNN, who asked for his reaction to Renaud's killing.

"I've just had the opportunity to hear about it as I was coming on air, so I will have to consult with my colleagues and with our allies and partners and with the Ukrainians on the ground to learn about what happened," Sullivan began. "If, in fact, an American journal journalist was killed, it is a shocking and horrifying event. It is one more example of the brutality of Vladimir Putin and his forces, as they've targeted schools and mosques and hospitals and journalists, and it is why we are working so hard to impose severe consequences on him, and to try to help the Ukranians with every form of military assistance we can muster to be able to push back against the onslaught of these Russian forces."

Sullivan told Margaret Brennan of CBS that the administration will be consulting with Ukraine to "measure and execute appropriate consequences as a result of it," and that "we will obviously be tracking this latest development very closely and responding accordingly."

Twitter was despondent over the loss of a beloved journalist.

Watch: @ChristofPutzel paying tribute to his longtime friend Brent Renaud, who was killed in Ukraine today pic.twitter.com/fOKlrvOJIN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 13, 2022

Our Nieman Fellow Brent Renaud was gifted and kind, and his work was infused with humanity. He was killed today outside Kiev, and the world and journalism are lesser for it. We are heartsick. https://t.co/ZbQWAtiGp4 — Ann Marie Lipinski (@AMLwhere) March 13, 2022

Just left roadside spot near Irpin where body of American journalist Brent Renaud lay under a blanket. Ukranian medics could do nothing to help him by that stage. Outraged Ukranian police officer: “Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist.” — Jane Ferguson (@JaneFerguson5) March 13, 2022

Journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud told the stories of the forgotten. This is devastating news for his loved ones, and for his family of journalists. https://t.co/2STNt8ZYtD — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) March 13, 2022

Gutting to hear of the death Brent Renaud in Irpin, Ukraine today. A filmmaker without parallel who was working on a global film project about refugees. My thoughts are with his brother and his friends and family. — Simon Ostrovsky (@SimonOstrovsky) March 13, 2022

Video journalist Brent Renaud, a U.S. citizen, has been shot and killed near Kyiv. Brent was a Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker with a legacy of conflict reporting in Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti, Mexico and Egypt, alongside his brother, Craig.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GHnD7MJT70 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) March 13, 2022