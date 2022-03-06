Watters Tries To Give Foreign Policy Advice To Biden

Fox News carnival barker Jesse Watters is furious because President Biden blasted the Saudis for murdering a US resident and reporter Jamal Khashoggi, while Trump covered up the murder entirely.



Remember when Trump said this?

"King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman vigorously deny any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder of Mr. Khashoggi. Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!"

It was another embarrassing moment for this country from Trump, who fell to his knees when dealing with a foreign country he holds dear to his heart because of money and his past dealings with Saudi Arabian cash cows.

Now, Saudi Arabia has refused a request from the U.S. to increase its production of "oil in order to reduce gasoline prices, instead sticking to an agreement not to pump more oil than the output decided last year by Opec and Russia."

On Friday's The Five, the hosts were whining about rising oil prices because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Making a bizarre reference to global warming, Watters asked, "What's the difference between Saudi oil and American oil? Both warm the globe, right? It's the same oil and it's the same world!"

"Saudis hate Joe Biden -- because he called them out on the Khashoggi killing," bleated Watters, as if it was a bad thing for Biden to do.

It was a heinous murder, Jesse.

Watters continued, "They don't give a damn about our president, and they're sticking it to him because they have bad blood between each other, and that's why you gotta be a little more diplomatic with the Saudis. You can't just leave and call them all killers."

Yes, you can. What you CAN'T do is take diplomatic advice from Jesse Watters.

The way the Trump administration interacted with the Saudis after the Khashoggi murder made it seem as if they aided the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in setting up the murder.

After Trump left office kicking and screaming, the CIA issued their report, and it stated, "Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi."

Back to the current discussion, Jesse declared, "We need oil. Free-flowing beautiful oil because that makes a peaceful world, and it makes a very inexpensive world."

To Fox minions, it's okay for thugs from foreign countries murder U.S. residents, as long as we get the oil.

The GOP as a moral political party is long gone.

All hail Donald "Jim Jones" Trump.