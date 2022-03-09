Larry Kudlow Attacks President Zelensky As 'Annoying'

Larry Kudlow, the former Trump advisor, bashed Ukraine President Zelensky, calling him "unseemly" and "annoying."

The Ukraine president is literally fighting for his life, as well as the millions of Ukrainians who have no wish to become part of Putin's regime and this fool puts on his clown custom to criticize him.

Kudlow made himself a laughingstock when he told CNBC this in March of 2020:

“We don’t actually know what the magnitude of the virus is going to be. Although, frankly, so far it looks relatively contained,” he told CNBC.

Almost 1,000,000 dead Americans later and the idea that this idiot still has a job for Fox News is appalling.

Kudlow was angered after Zelensky was interviewed on ABC News and said, "I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine, the alliance is afraid of controversial things."

Kudlow was upset and told Fox News' America's Newsroom that said since Zelensky no longer wishes to be part of NATO, what's the point of supporting him.

Kudlow said, "I find it unseemly to the point of annoying because we've argued from day one, we were trying to preserve their sovereignty, but also their freedom to choose democracy or Putin."

"And if he is saying they going to give aspirations to get into NATO then you have to ask yourself why are we fighting?" Kudlow asked.

The United States is not at war with Russia, Larry, you ignorant slut.

The U.S. and the world aren't rallying to support Ukraine because of their desire to join NATO. It's because Putin heinously invaded their country, unprovoked.

Kudlow sort of praised Zelensky and then said he has "semi" surrendered already to Putin which maybe encouraging Putin to continue attacking since he may believe " he's got Zelensky on the run."

"I don't understand this point at all," Kudlow admitted. Obviously Larry doesn't understand much.

Kudlow's logic is incoherent as usual.

Pro-Putin Republicans and many on Fox News have been arguing that Ukraine wanting to join NATO was the trigger for Putin to invade.

That is a straw man argument, but why then wouldn't these same people be happy with Zelensky's remarks?