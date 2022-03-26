LNMC With Foo Fighters

It seems like most weeks anymore the LNMC is a memorial to someone that we lost that week. I woke up this morning to the news that Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins died yesterday and am saddened that unlike many of these that we have lost lately, Hawkins was relatively young at 50. Although I’ve never spent a lot of time with their catalog, I’ve always admired the bands spirit and playfulness. Not to mentioned they flat out rock. It seems to me that Hawkins was the embodiment of this within the band and that he loved being along for the ride. Here’s a favorite of mine from the band in his honor.