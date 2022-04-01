Marsha Blackburn Debuts New Hairstyle On Fox News

The panel at Fox News "Gutfeld!" was caught short Thursday evening as Senator Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee, appeared on the show wearing a new hairstyle that seemed slightly...familiar.

"MARSHA WITH BANGS?" the Fox Chyron read. "WE PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS."

When it comes to speculation about the inspiration for her multiple 'do's, Senator Blackburn's press secretary insisted the senator has "heard it all before at least a million times, mostly from the voices in her head." So instead of going round and round the rumor mill, the 69-year-old senator's chief of staff ("if you print her age I'm so very fired") is setting the record straight on where she stands in her "hair journey."

Earlier this week, Blackburn posted a video of herself lip-synching the words to WAP, which the Senator's comms team told her was an old Negro spiritual and stood for "We Are Praying!"

The staff also told her she was the de-facto star of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and should definitely go louder and blonder, but Blackburn told Greg Gutfeld her only goal was showing her admiration for other Republicans.

The former home ec major had the internet buzzing earlier this month after she was spotted attending a Federalist Society fundraiser in Lexington, wearing what stylists these days call "The Libertarian."

The WAP video isn't the only one Blackburn has shared on TikTok recently. On March 30, she also posted a video from her last day at the confirmation hearing and gave her nearly 38 followers a peek at her new look, which includes bangs.

And let's just say, the "Gutfeld!" panel loved it like a love song.

