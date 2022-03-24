Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
Mike's Blog Round Up
By Jon PerrMarch 24, 2022

Big Bad Bald Bastard: Sorry, Republicans, but this is why you don’t get cameos on Star Trek.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: The end is nigh for Sears and Kmart.

Strangely Blogged: One million dead Americans later, right-wing tropes remain more deadly than any COVID variant.

First Draft: Across the pond, Boris Johnson continues to beclown himself.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
""As the British government advised the British people in the face of World War II, keep calm and carry on. That’s what I did." (President Donald Trump, on his response to the COVID pandemic, September 10, 2020)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue