Military 'Jenius' Trump: Put Chinese Flags On U.S. Jets To Fool Russia

According to The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey, Donald Trump called for the U.S. to put Chinese flags on fighter jets and "bomb the s**t out of Russia." Gee, I wonder why anyone else hadn't thought of that one before?

Trump mused to donors that we should take our F-22 planes, "put the Chinese flag on them and bomb the shit out" out of Russia. "And then we say, China did it, we didn't do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch."

In a bizarre speech, former president Donald Trump suggested a novel solution to the crisis in Ukraine: putting Chinese flags on US fighter jets and sending them to “bomb the s*** out of Russia.”

The former president proposed the literal false-flag attack during a Republican fundraiser in New Orleans on Saturday, where he spoke for 84 minutes.

“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” Mr Trump told a crowd of giggling GOP donors, according to The Washington Post.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is now in its third week. The United Nations has estimated that at least 227 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, and more than 1.2 million have fled the country.

Last month, Mr Trump called the invasion “genius”, and praised Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, as “smart,” “savvy,” and “brilliant.”

“I mean, he’s taking over a country for two dollars’ worth of sanctions,” the former president said on 23 February. “I’d say that’s pretty smart.”

On Saturday, Mr Trump took a different tone.

“Are all of these nations going to stand by and watch perhaps millions of people be slaughtered as the onslaught continues?” he demanded, according to CBS News. “At what point do countries say, ‘No, we can’t take this massive crime against humanity?’ We can’t let it happen. We can’t let it continue to happen.”