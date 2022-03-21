In Pursuit Of Revenue, NFL Overlooks Sexual Assault Charges, AGAIN

The sports world was in shock over the weekend when the Cleveland Browns traded for and gave controversial Texans quarterback a $230 million guaranteed contract... while he is dealing with 22 civil cases for sexual assault against him.

The dollar amount is stunning enough, but the Browns went further in what they gave up for Watson. Cleveland was so in love with his athletic ability, not only did they guarantee the $230,000,000 contract, they also traded away a 2022 first-round draft pick, 2023 first- and third-round picks, and 2024 first- and fourth-round picks in the bargain.

The Athletic gives a warning before you read their article about Watson which I've never seen before.

"Content warning: This story contains details about alleged sexual abuse. The content may be difficult to read and emotionally upsetting."

Watson skated being criminally charged by a grand jury, but he's still on the hook for the civil suits.

Earlier today, WFAN and CBS sports commentator Boomer Esiason lit into the Cleveland Browns organization.

Boomer opened by discussing how out of the blue it was for Cleveland to land the quarterback.

An avowed Republican, who hasn't met a tax he likes, Esiason has fought for player rights when in 1987 he joined the players' strike. He is happy where the league has been going in recent times with health care, salaries, and pensions, but not this.

Esiason said, "Some 35 years later, of all people to get a $230 million guaranteed contract is a guy that has 22 civil suits against him. You know, this isn't a coincidence. It's stunning, breathtaking."

"I could not believe what I had just seen. It's one thing if he was going to get traded to New Orleans or Atlanta, and he was going to go there with his contract and try to redo his reputation, a great football player. We know that, but for what Cleveland did here and how they structured the contract is what is so incredibly insulting."

Agreed. I was stunned by what Cleveland Browns ownership did here. But it didn't surprise me after a minute or so. The NFL only cares about revenues.

Period.

Sadly there were many happy Browns fans too, but not all.