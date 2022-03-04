Pelosi Has Two Words For Boebert And Greene

During Speaker Nancy Pelosi's weekly press conference, a reporter asked her to comment on the obscenely disrespectful behavior of two of the lowest specimens of skinbags to slither down the halls of Congress: Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"On the State of the Union, we did see numerous outbursts from Representatives Boebert and Greene during President Biden's speech, as I'm sure you probably remember, when Congressman Joe Wilson yelled 'You lie' at President Obama in 2009, the House actually passed a Resolution of Disapproval on that. We haven't heard any talk about that now, but I'm wondering just what is your reaction to those outbursts? Should any action be taken? And what does it say about the House of Representatives?"

He was referring to this, in particular:

During his address, Biden spoke about his late son, Beau Biden — an Iraq War veteran who died of brain cancer in 2015 — as he called on Congress to pass legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxins while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The toxins, he said, lead to cancers “that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.” For years, Biden has said his son’s death might have been caused by exposure to toxins while he served in Iraq and Kosovo. Beau Biden was a major in the Army National Guard. Boebert interrupted the president as he mentioned the flag-draped coffins, yelling from her seat: “You put them there. Thirteen of them!”

Without the slightest hesitation, Speaker Pelosi answered, "Let me just say this. I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said. 'Shut up.' That's what he said to them. I think they should just shut up."

(I may be imagining things, but I do think I detected a bit of Baltimore coming out there...)

Then she put on her most gracious smile, softened her voice to silk, and made her exit, saying, "Thank you all, very much."

She is just the smoothest badass grandma on the planet.