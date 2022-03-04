Pelosi Has Two Words For Boebert And Greene

"Shut up" is nicer than the two words I would use, but Nancy Pelosi is Speaker of the House for a reason.
By Aliza WorthingtonMarch 4, 2022

During Speaker Nancy Pelosi's weekly press conference, a reporter asked her to comment on the obscenely disrespectful behavior of two of the lowest specimens of skinbags to slither down the halls of Congress: Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"On the State of the Union, we did see numerous outbursts from Representatives Boebert and Greene during President Biden's speech, as I'm sure you probably remember, when Congressman Joe Wilson yelled 'You lie' at President Obama in 2009, the House actually passed a Resolution of Disapproval on that. We haven't heard any talk about that now, but I'm wondering just what is your reaction to those outbursts? Should any action be taken? And what does it say about the House of Representatives?"

He was referring to this, in particular:

During his address, Biden spoke about his late son, Beau Biden — an Iraq War veteran who died of brain cancer in 2015 — as he called on Congress to pass legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxins while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The toxins, he said, lead to cancers “that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

For years, Biden has said his son’s death might have been caused by exposure to toxins while he served in Iraq and Kosovo. Beau Biden was a major in the Army National Guard.

Boebert interrupted the president as he mentioned the flag-draped coffins, yelling from her seat: “You put them there. Thirteen of them!”

Without the slightest hesitation, Speaker Pelosi answered, "Let me just say this. I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said. 'Shut up.' That's what he said to them. I think they should just shut up."

(I may be imagining things, but I do think I detected a bit of Baltimore coming out there...)

Then she put on her most gracious smile, softened her voice to silk, and made her exit, saying, "Thank you all, very much."

She is just the smoothest badass grandma on the planet.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue