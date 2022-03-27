Politico Is Trash — Mitch McConnell Starves Children Edition

Politico proves once again that they're incapable of pointing the finger at Republicans when their cruel policies literally take food out of the mouths of children. Americans have watched COVID relief benefits expire as millions of kids have already fallen into poverty, and Politico puts out this gem about "Congress" failing to extend universal school meals.

Finger-pointing ensues after Congress fails to extend universal school meals Democrats and a long list of school groups are blaming the Senate minority leader for taking a hardline stance against extending the waivers. Universal free meals at schools are slated to end this summer, after a provision to extend temporary pandemic programs was not included in a major spending bill introduced on Capitol Hill. The first Covid-19 aid package, which was signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, gave USDA the authority to waive a slew of regulations, allowing schools for the first time to serve free meals to all students, regardless of income. That authority is now set to expire on June 30. Schools whose nutrition programs feed millions of kids daily are in a tailspin after expecting an extension for another year. The flexibility allowed an additional 10 million students to eat free meals at school each day. The sudden shift sparked a fierce political fight Wednesday over who is to blame.

As David Roberts explained on Twitter, there is exactly one side to blame for what's happened with the failure to extend the program, but you'd never know that from the reporting at Politico and other outlets.

This story is genuinely amazing. It should be in a museum somewhere, to illustrate all the dysfunctions of US politics & media in 2022.



Short thread: https://t.co/P78MXoCUbb — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

Here's what happened: Biden extended the universal free meals programs at the nation's public schools, allowing 10 million additional kids to get lunch. Educators, who unanimously say the program is still very much needed, were all expecting another year's extension. However... — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

... Mitch McConnell interceded in the major spending bill that's now being assembled. He drew a hard line: no extension of the program. 10 million kids cut off from lunch. Why? And aide called it "an attempt to clamp down on government spending and get schools back to normal." — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

This is monstrous. Of all the things gov't is spending on ... of all the needs in the country as we still suffer a pandemic + inflation ... McConnell goes HERE to find a little extra money. Food out of 10 million kids' mouths. Fucking *monstrous*. — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

But ... look at the headline. "Finger-pointing ensues." What? McConnell did it! You can argue over his reasons, but everyone acknowledges he did it! Only one finger need point, in one direction, FFS! — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

A few 'graphs down: "Democrats and a long list of school groups are pointing at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for taking a hardline stance against extending the waivers."



Because ... he did it!!! That's why they're pointing at him! It's not a question! — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

And then we get this, from the head of the School Nutritional Association: "Congress' failure to act will undoubtedly cause students to go hungry and leave school meal programs in financial peril."



"Congress" failed to act? "Congress"?! IT. WAS. MCCONNELL. — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

But SNA is "a group that aligns with both Democrats and Republicans," so it can't tell the real truth. Politico got a quote from a GOP aide saying it's "absurd" to blame the GOP for the thing everyone agrees it just did, so it can't tell the real truth. — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

So McConnell is yanking lunch out of the mouths of 10 million hungry kids and ***even in the news story about him doing it*** responsibility is smeared all over the place, never attached to him. No accountability. Just more dysfunction from "Congress." 🙄 — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

And I guarantee, this story will pretty much be the last anyone hears of it. 10 million kids will suffer a little more based on Republican sociopathy, and 99.999999% of Americans will never know it. Never know what happened and certainly never know who's to blame. — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

This is yet another illustration of why Dems can not simply rely on mainstream media to inform the public. Both-sides disease, the sick politesse with which we treat this shit, makes it impossible for the vast bulk of the public to suss out what's happening. — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

If Dems had their own communication machine, even a fraction of what the right has, they could tell the public: "Republicans want to cut off hungry kids from free school lunch during a pandemic. We want to feed the kids." Repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat. — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

Mitch McConnell should not be able to show his anus-face in public, anywhere, without someone asking him why he's cutting hungry kids off from free lunch. It should haunt him every day, all the way to his goddamn grave. He should wake in cold sweats about it. — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

Instead: nothing. He'll sleep soundly. Neither he nor his party will pay any political price. The vast majority of people will never hear anything about this, and those who do will feel a vague anger at "Congress."



And millions more kids will go hungry. Yay America. </fin> — David Roberts (@drvolts) March 26, 2022

Which, sadly, is exactly right. If there's one thing Republicans are good at, it's messaging, and forcing their agenda into the public discourse whether it deserves to be or not. Democrats should be screaming to the hills about this latest move by McConnell. We should be pushing the media to hold him accountable, and not allowing the likes of Politico and others to "both sides" this travesty. Look at what it means for millions of children across the country, and imagine that one of those kids is yours. Then vote.