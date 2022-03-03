Rep. Van Taylor Drops Out After Admitting Affair With ‘Isis Bride’

Taylor’s shocking withdrawal from the 2022 congressional race came just hours after he finished his 5-wayTexas Republican primary with 49% of the vote. Not enough to avoid a runoff but not too shabby given that MAGA world had set its sights on ousting Taylor for acknowledging Joe Biden's 2020 victory and having voted for a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. That’s not the committee we eventually got, which he opposed, but no matter.

The Texas Tribune has more:

The day before the primary, the conservative outlet Breitbart News posted a story that Taylor had had a monthslong affair with a Plano woman, Tania Joya, who he had paid $5,000 to keep quiet. The publication reported that she provided it a phone screen shot purporting to be communications with Taylor and a bank record showing that she deposited $5,000 into her account. The Texas Tribune has not been able to independently verify the report.

…

Joya is known as a former jihadist who was once married to a commander for the Islamic State. Tabloids have referred to her as “ISIS bride.”

Sure enough, Taylor’s campaign site boasts about how he has been “protecting our American values and culture.” Among other things, he proudly “joined legislation to prevent any flag besides the American Flag from being flown over our embassies.” And, of course, he’s a staunch lover of fetuses who betrayed his wife and three daughters. He was endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, the NRA and the National Right to Life, according to his site.

But now we’ll almost certainly get someone worse - primary runner-up Keith Self. He’s every bit as conservative as Taylor but with a side order of coup as a complement. Here’s how The Texas Tribune described him:

Self, who served three terms as county judge starting in 2007, ran against Taylor as someone who "lost his way" and "went Washington." He criticized Taylor for voting to certify the 2020 election results and vowed support for a "full forensic audit" of the election in Texas.

There’s little doubt Self will get elected given that the district is dark red.

In other words, it couldn’t be more important for everyone to do everything possible to vote out these treasonous Republicans in Texas and in every other state.