Russian Tool Found In Milwaukee City Attorney's Office

Last week, Milwaukee Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Breedon DeMaster made headlines in the local media for appearing on Russia Today to justify Putin's invasion into Ukraine:

Specifically, assistant city attorney Jennifer DeMaster told Russia Today (RT) that Russian President Vladimir Putin did nothing wrong by recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and then deploying troops there. Here is what she said on Tuesday: "When people like Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken of the U.S. or (British Prime Minister) Boris Johnson or others or (President) Joe Biden come out and say this is a clear violation of international law, that's simply not true. It is not a clear violation of international law because they cannot name an international law that this violates." DeMaster then said what Putin had done — recognizing the so-called "people's republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk and then sending in "peace-keeping" forces — was "actually more in line with international law than imposing those troops in a disputed territory."

It turns out that DeMaster is a frequent contributor to RT under several different grandiose titles including "an international criminal law attorney, an extremism expert, a counter-terrorism expert, a foreign policy specialist, a human rights lawyer, an international law expert and a legal analyst"

That's a pretty impressive resume for someone who graduated in 2015 from Regency University, a college founded by Pat Robertson, and who has no experience in circuit or appellate court.

The upside to this story is that DeMaster was still on probationary status and was summarily terminated on Monday for "poor performance" and "bad fit." She shouldn't have been hired in the first place.