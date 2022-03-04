Stinchfield Claims Students Have Been 'Brainwashed' To Love Masks

By John AmatoMarch 4, 2022

Extreme right-wing Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield applauded Gov. DeSantis for scolding high school students for daring to wear masks to protect themselves and others from COVID during one of his press conferences.

Newsmax played video of DeSantis' antics.

DeSantis angrily said to high school students, "You do not have to wear those masks, I mean please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this Covid theater. So, if you want to wear it, fine — but this is ridiculous.”

Stinchfield saluted the Florida Governor for berating high school students and called any criticism of him, ridiculous.

"I love this guy," Stinchfield said.

Stinchfield as usual defended all anti-COVID measures and claimed since DeSantis didn't force them to take off their masks, there was no foul committed.

Sure, as a teenager, when the freaking Governor belittles you publicly, calling your actions ridiculous, it's no big thang!

"Unfortunately these kids have become - keep going - brainwashed," he said.

"I blame the media's fearmongering like the cackling hens at The View, who saw this non-story as red meat," Stinchfield said.

The Newsmax chyron says it all.

During the pandemic, masks and vaccines have saved millions of lives, but for political purposes, creeps like DeSantis and Stinchfield put the health and safety of all Americans in jeopardy.

It appears "the rights of parents" only count when they agree with white Republican orthodoxy.

Discussion

