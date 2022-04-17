Be Like Reginae - Thank A Librarian

In honor of National Librarian Day
Carla Diane Hayden is an American librarian and the 14th Librarian of Congress. Hayden is the first woman and the first African American to hold the post. She is the first professional librarian appointed to the post in over 60 years. Credit: Library of Congress
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 17, 2022

Saturday, April 16, was National Librarian Day, a day to recognize, honor and thank the nations librarians. And no one does it better than this little girl:

librarian_love_letter

I'm of a fearsome mind to throw my arms around every librarian who crosses my path, on behalf of the souls they never knew they saved.

Truly amazing school librarian is hard to find difficult to part with and impossible to forget.

When you enter this library you are a scientists, you are an explorer, you are a reader, you are important, you are loved, you are respected, you are the reason we are here.

Love

Reginae

In a world of book banning, book burning, librarian hating right wing snowflakes, be a Reginae. Always be a Reginae.

Open thread below...

