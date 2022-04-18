Carlson's Testicle Tanning Too Much For Kid Rock

Seriously Tucker, when you've lost Kid Rock...
By John AmatoApril 18, 2022

Tucker Carlson's "new original" show on Fox Nation bears the ridiculous name "The End of Men."

It's (not making this up) a soft homoerotic documentary on the loss of masculinity.

Tucker's "project" has been the subject of wide criticism, as well as laugh-out-loud hysterics.

Steve M calls it Fascist Manliness.

Kid Rock, a constant wingnut supporter in the mold of Ted Nugent, almost threw up discussing this new project with Tucker himself.

KID ROCK: “Dude, stop. Testicle tanning, c’mon.”

CARLSON: “Yeah, yeah.”

KID ROCK: “I mean, I haven’t heard anything that good in a long time.”

CARLSON: “Open your mind, Bobby.”

KID ROCK: “I’m starting a punk rock band and it’s called Testicle Tanning. That’s the end of it.”

CARLSON: “I think you’ll be massively successful. But, I mean, don’t you think at this point, when so many of the therapies, the paths they’ve told us to take, have turned out to be dead ends that have really hurt people, why wouldn’t open-minded people seek new solutions?”

Carlson considered testicle tanning a "new solution"?

KID ROCK: “I don’t know what the hell’s going on this world. I’m not even sure I understood that question, but some days I just want to stop this planet and let me off.”

Hey, Republicans have mainlined the insane Pizzagate conspiracy theories off of 4chan, and used them to attack the first Black female Supreme Court nominee. There's no bottom for Republicans to land on.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue