DeSantis Hijacks Power To Redraw Florida Congressional Maps

The Florida governor is targeting African-American districts, don't you know.
By John AmatoApril 12, 2022

Republicans in control of Florida's legislature have given their highly controversial governor the power to draft a new redistricting map after he vetoed the one they approved. They've given up their rights as an equal branch of Florida's government, conceding it to a Trump-like megalomaniac.

Republicans, of course, are mum on their feelings about this capitulation. The Miami Herald reports, "However, state Democratic lawmakers and other groups called the move “undemocratic” and “dangerous.”

“Whatever happened to the separation of powers?” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando. “The fact that the Florida Legislature is just bending over backward to do what the governor wants. I mean, why are we elected? At this point, we might as well give the governor a pen and paper and he will just redraw the maps himself.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, "DeSantis also provided a seven-page analysis... making it clear that he thought the majority-Black Congressional District 5 should be eliminated."

DeSantis has created his personal brown-shirt enforcement squad. Now he's taking over redistricting.

This is the slow death of democracy in America.

And it's upon us now.

