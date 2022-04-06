DNC Chairman: Tom Cotton Is A 'Maggot Infested' Man

Finally a Democratic politician comes out publicly and slams the sick behavior from Republicans.
By John AmatoApril 6, 2022

DNC chairman Jamie Harrison took a verbal blowtorch to the heinous words Republican jackass Tom Cotton spewed at Judge Jackson.

Earlier this week, Cotton claimed, on the floor of the United States Senate, that the Supreme court nominee would have represented Nazi war criminals if she had the choice.

MSNBC's Morning Joe also took offense to Cotton's egregious monologue and host Joe Scarborough poignantly said Cotton "knows better." and brought on DNC Chair Jamie Harrison to respond.

The DNC Chairman described how Republicans began blocking Democratic nominees when Obama took office and outlined the failed nomination of Cassandra Butts as US ambassador to the Bahamas.

Harrison said, that in Cotton's own words, he held up her nomination to “inflict special pain on the President" because Butts was friends with Obama at the time.

Cassandra died from leukemia waiting for over 800 days to get a confirmation vote.

Harrison said, "It shows you who this little maggot-infested man is. He does not deserve to have that pen. He doesn’t deserve to be in the United States Senate representing the good people of Arkansas."

Finally!!! A Democratic politician comes out publicly and slams the sick behavior by Republicans.

"That is the Republican party we see today. It is a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism. They don’t deserve to be in power. Not because Democrats should, but because they don’t deserve to be in power of this great nation," Harrison said.

The GOP is built on lies, conspiracy theories and fearmongering about "pedophilia."

It's usually members in the House of Representatives in Congress that have their share of wackos, but now the QAnon infection has spread to Senate Republicans.

Thanks for speaking truth to power, Jamie Harrison.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue