In Historic Coalition, Utah Dems Back Independent For Senate

They are backing Evan McMullin to have a better chance to win over Sen. Mike Lee.
By Susie MadrakApril 25, 2022

I'd like to see more Democrats make coalition deals like this to eject rock-solid Republican incumbents in deep red areas, although you could probably only pull this off for Senate in Utah, which has very different politics. Via the Salt Lake Tribune:

In an extraordinary move on Saturday, Utah Democrats voted to back independent candidate Evan McMullin over Democrat Kael Weston to challenge the winner of the Republican primary later this year.

At the Utah Democratic Convention at Cottonwood High School in Murray, McMullin received 782 of the delegate’s votes, nearly 57%, to Weston’s 594 votes, according to preliminary results.

It’s an unprecedented measure for Utah’s Democrats, who grappled between party loyalty or backing an outsider to increase the likelihood of defeating a Republican in November. The Democrats were motivated by the prospect of unseating Sen. Mike Lee, who is running for his third term this year, and won the support of Republican around 75% of delegates at his party’s convention.

Lee still needs to defeat challengers Ally Isom and Becky Edwards in his June primary to face McMullin in the general election.

Let's not forget that Mike Lee was part of the plan to keep Donald Trump in office, and he needs to be punished.

