How Tucker Carlson Ignored The Bucha Massacre In Ukraine

On Monday, everyone predicted correctly that Russian Asset (alleged!) Tucker Carlson would completely ignore the war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine over the weekend.

Why would he highlight his own complicity in approving of Russia and Putin for as long as we can remember? Former Fox News Talking Head, now reformed, Joe Walsh, predicted what Tucker WOULD say if he brought up Ukraine at all on Monday's show (he didn't).

.@TuckerCarlson tonight: “What if these bodies of tortured, dead civilians were staged? What if they’re fake? What if the Ukrainian military killed them & then blamed Russia? I’m not saying any of this is true, I’m just asking the questions. Why can’t we ask these questions?” — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 4, 2022

Media Matters's Aaron Rupar reported this:

Tucker hasn’t mentioned Bucha tonight once. But good to see he’s finding time for the really important stories. pic.twitter.com/dfFsZKWvyh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022

...and Tucker also had on noted pedophilia expert (alleged!) Stephen Miller to talk about how liberals want to chemically castrate your children. Prime time news on Fox, folks! Where is the limit?

The mastermind of kids in cages thinks that letting trans people have medical care is the thing that we're going to look back on in "astonishment and horror." pic.twitter.com/UD09tLZ5At — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) April 5, 2022

Finally, Media Matters also published a timeline of Tucker's pro-Kremlin propaganda dating back to 2017. Worth the click.