How Tucker Carlson Ignored The Bucha Massacre In Ukraine

Because OF COURSE he did.
Tucker covers the critical news of the day, Monday April 4. (h/t @aaronrupar)Credit: screenshot
By Frances LangumApril 5, 2022

On Monday, everyone predicted correctly that Russian Asset (alleged!) Tucker Carlson would completely ignore the war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine over the weekend.

Why would he highlight his own complicity in approving of Russia and Putin for as long as we can remember? Former Fox News Talking Head, now reformed, Joe Walsh, predicted what Tucker WOULD say if he brought up Ukraine at all on Monday's show (he didn't).

Media Matters's Aaron Rupar reported this:

...and Tucker also had on noted pedophilia expert (alleged!) Stephen Miller to talk about how liberals want to chemically castrate your children. Prime time news on Fox, folks! Where is the limit?

Finally, Media Matters also published a timeline of Tucker's pro-Kremlin propaganda dating back to 2017. Worth the click.

