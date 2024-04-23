Mitch McConnell Calmly Shivs Russian Fanboy Tucker Carlson

There is a lot to dislike about Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who has consistently held a high disapproval rating in his home state. However, most people would agree with two things McConnell has said. One of them was his speech just after Donald Trump whipped his lint-licking base of supporters into a frenzy to attack the Capitol. The other is what he just told a reporter about the "demonization of Ukraine."

The GOP is full of Putin enablers who are quick to reject any aid to Ukraine, a war-torn country that is fighting for freedom from Russian aggression. I'm sure their one-time hero, Ronald Reagan, is getting the sickies over the quick shift of his party from "Tear down that wall" to "Give Putin a blowjob."

"What took so long to get some of these other eight Republicans persuaded to your position?" a reporter asked. "Or was it the overall nature of this bill, and what was lost in that time period for Ukraine?

"Well, that's a good question," McConnell said.

"You already know the answer," McConnell said just before shivving right-wing hero Tucker Carlson. "I think the demonization of Ukraine began by Tucker Carlson, who, in my opinion, ended up where he should have been all along, which was interviewing Vladimir Putin."

"And so he had an enormous audience, which convinced a lot of rank-and-file Republicans that maybe this was a mistake," he added.

Even though Tucker Carlson has been over-the-top pro-Russia after he was granted an interview with his hero, Vladdy Putin, the Russian dictator mocked him for getting rejected by the CIA when he applied years ago. He sounds a lot like Trump. Loyalty to both of them is a one-way street. Also, Tucker goes grocery shopping in the strangest places.