Putin Humiliated Tucker Carlson During Lapdog Interview

Vladimir Putin repaid Tucker Carlson’s fawning propaganda by mocking his rejection by the CIA.
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 9, 2024

It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy. Tucker Carlson has been so pro-Russia that the Kremlin called his former Fox News show “essential” to Russian media. More recently, the fanboy flew to Russia and handed his hero a massive propaganda victory in the guise of an interview. Carlson pretended he was bravely doing the journalism other news outlets don’t - only to have that lie slapped down by none other than the Kremlin. Sad!

That didn't stop Carlson from giving the Russian autocrat "a free lane to manipulate the public," as CNN's Oliver Darcy put it.

But Putin returned all those favors by degrading Carlson during the lapdog chat. Speaking of the CIA, Putin gratuitously said it's “the organization you wanted to join back in the day, as I understand." He added, "We should thank God they didn’t let you in, although it is a serious organization, I understand.” Ouch!

Putin wore a mischievous little smile as he spoke.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon