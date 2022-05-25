Tucker Carlson Screams At Biden Instead Of Uvalde Massacre

The #1 rated Fox News program Must! Distract! from 10-year-old children getting murdered.
By John AmatoMay 25, 2022

The news last night was of a massacre of 19 elementary kids in Uvalde Texas.

Of course, Fox News' Tucker Carlson vomited more bile at President Biden than he did at the atrocity itself.

Carlson played a snippet video of President Biden's response to the latest massacre, just so Tucker could do what he does best. Spew hatred at the wrong people.

Carlson said, "The President of the United States, frail, confused, bitterly partisan. Desecrating the memory of recently murdered children using tired talking points from the Democratic Party. Dividing the country in a moment of deep pain rather than uniting."

Most credible critics thought Biden's words were heartfelt. The President told Texas Governor Abbott that whatever he needs he would get in terms of federal assistance to respond to this man-made, and let's face it, Governor Abbott-made, tragedy.

"Personal politics being the only thing that animates him..." Carlson squealed.

How does passing commonsense gun laws make a president more powerful?

CBS (an actual news organization) reports, "Two law enforcement sources told CBS News that the suspect had a handgun, an AR-15 assault weapon, and high capacity magazines."

You'd think Carlson would save his vitriol for the shooter, but that would never happen.

President Biden has been an advocate for gun control laws, including banning semiautomatic and assault weapons, high powered magazines that kill dozens in a split second, his whole career.

To Tucker Carlson, Fox News, and almost the entire GOP, any mention of gun control sets their hair on fire because of their cult-like paid-in-full devotion to the NRA.

The gun lobby is the top priority of the utterly corrupt Republican Party. Their media mouthpieces are equally corrupt.

