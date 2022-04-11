Insurrectionist Greene Berates Reporter Because Jan. 6 Riot Only Happened 'One Time'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday shared video of herself berating a reporter who asked about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The reporter was NBC's Scott Wong, who quoted Greene in an article about Jan. 6.

"The American people are fed up with this over-dramatization of a riot that happened here at the Capitol one time," Greene said, according to Wong. "They are sick and tired of Jan. 6 — it’s over, OK?"

On Sunday, Greene posted video of the brief interview and suggested Wong's report was misleading.

But the video shared by Greene confirmed that the quote was accurate.

In the video, Greene seems to become upset after Wong asks if Republicans were wrong to boycott the Jan. 6 Committee.

"People are rotting in jail pre-trial because they have been arrested for it," she says at one point. "Why don't you go to the jail and visit those people? Everyone is being prosecuted that should be prosecuted. Why don't you care about things that honestly care about instead of continuing on with this? OK?"

"Go ask about BLM and antifa rioters," Greene concluded. "See of they're rotting in jail!"

Watch the video below.