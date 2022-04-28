Lawyers Want To Add 'Marshall Law' Text To Case Against Greene

Less than a week after appearing in a Georgia courtroom to defend herself in a reelection lawsuit, and swearing under oath to not remembering a damn thing, text messages to the contrary have been added to the slew of evidence against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The suit against Greene, filed by five voters represented by Free Speech for People, a legal nonprofit advocacy group, alleges the congresswoman cannot run for reelection because she “engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power disqualifying her from serving as a Member of Congress under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.”

During a hearing on April 22, Greene took the stand and denied involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection or having any recollection of the events surrounding that day, including conversations about martial law.

Wednesday, petitioners filed a motion to that suit to add “newly discovered evidence”:— a damning text that shows Greene’s memory while on the stand was faulty at best, and perjurious at worst.

A text message from Greene sent on Jan. 17, 2021 to former President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reads:

“In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don't know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

The motion reads that the text “undermines Greene’s credibility,” and “sheds light on the meaning of her pre-January 6 statements. Eleven days after the failed insurrection, Greene was still fighting against the peaceful transfer of power by advocating extra-legal means."

Anyone who watched Greene’s testimony doubted her honesty. Apparently, attorneys for the plaintiffs felt the same. According to the filing:

“Greene’s testimony at the hearing that she could not remember discussing martial law with anyone was already dubious. This text with President Trump’s Chief of Staff makes her testimony even more incredible because it seems like the kind of message with the kind of recipient that a reasonable person testifying truthfully would remember.”

The hysterical thing is that Greene remains confident that she doesn’t remember the text.



Even when she appeared on Fox News on Wednesday, she claimed she didn’t “recall advocating for martial law,” adding that the text is “clear and easy to read that if that’s my text message and that’s what they’re reporting, I don’t recall if they are, but if they are, those text messages do not say calling for martial law.”



“I don't recall ever advocating for martial law. IDK if you have that up on the screen right now but if you put that text message up, it's clear & easy to read that, if that's my text messages and that's what they're reporting, I don't recall if they are.”pic.twitter.com/AoDLOVttly — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 28, 2022

In addition to her complete amnesia of any mention of martial law, Greene also mentioned never hearing of the Proud Boys. Welp … pre-Musk Twitter brought the receipts.



Hey .@RepMTG you seemed unsure about who the Proud Boys are. Let me help jog your memory. #PerjuryTaylorGreene pic.twitter.com/8geNZsj6E0 — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) April 22, 2022



Here’s lying @RepMTG and a photo of Mz Green with a dozen Proud boys. Just months ago. pic.twitter.com/zxX0YlHSEh — justbeyou. (@BellaRisttaa) April 28, 2022

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.