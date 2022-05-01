Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Twitter Reinstate Her Personal Account

Awwww. It seems Perjury Taylor Greene just can't quit Twitter.

Only last week, she was dismissing the loss of her personal Twitter account as thoroughly insignificant, as Twitter is "godless" and "communist," dontchyaknow.

Earlier this week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that she doesn't care about having access to a "communist" and "godless" platform like Twitter: "Twitter is nothing. Twitter is powerless." pic.twitter.com/Hp3hQ9LlBY — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 29, 2022

Now, though, she has either learned the difference between her campaign's Twitter account and her personal one, or she learned that Elon Musk is the likely next owner of Twitter and she wants her account back. In fact, she wants it back so much she held a press conference outside the Capitol steps to demand it.

"I want my Twitter account back," Rep. Traitor Gangrene announced. "There's also a difference between a Congressional Twitter account, and say, my personal account. On my Congressional Twitter, for all of us here, we're not allowed to talk about our campaigns, or ask for money, say, to defend ourselves in court from political attacks and things like that, so it's important for me to have my personal Twitter account."

Oh, you predict needing money to defend yourself in court, you say???

Who thinks Marge is concerned about upcoming January 6th hearings, or perhaps being indicted by the Justice Department for conspiracy or insurrection crimes? Who thinks she's in the hole for having to defend herself in court just last week in order to keep her name on the ballot in Georgia? Who thinks the knives are out because Republicans primaries, to quote my boss Fran, "are gonna be lit" — and not in a good way for these psychotic traitors?

Suddenly, when viewed as a way to bilk your mindless fans out of their life's savings, Twitter's not looking so "godless," is it, Margie?