Memory Lane: Democrats Have Always Been Called Radical Extremists

In our time, Democrats have always been accused of being socialists, communists, and radical extremists -- and the media has not only embraced that narrative, they've always amplified it. (Notice which letters to the editor get highlighted.)

Democrats should stop overreacting to the same old smears, sell the public on what they've accomplished, and just get on with governance.

And the next time Joe Scarborough is clutching his pearls over the Democratic extremists, rub his nose in the truth about who the real extremists are, at every opportunity!

A Twitter thread:

1948:

"It appears to me that the independent thinkers and voters of this great country got fed up with the radical left wing Democratic Party...I for one am tired of a bunch of radical socialists telling me that as a white male I have no rights." --Boscobel [WI] Dial, 28 Nov 2002. pic.twitter.com/9NSZmpRgeP — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) April 29, 2022

1963:

In 1963, Barry Goldwater claimed that he was getting lots of letters from people who were far more worried about "the radical left" that was taking over the Democratic Party than they were the supposed "radical right" taking over the GOP. Oroville [CA] Mercury, 16 Sept 1963. pic.twitter.com/DB34iUrTva — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) April 29, 2022

1965:

"The radical left is part of the fabric and the texture of the Democratic Party." Richard Nixon quoted in the Shreveport [LA] Times, 15 November 1965 pic.twitter.com/9JcAwsUPJn — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) April 29, 2022

1966:

GOP leaders decry the extent to which the radical left has hijacked the California Democratic Party!!! --Los Angeles Times, 1 September 1966. pic.twitter.com/CFNT8LlZDU — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) April 29, 2022

1980:

"The national Democratic Party [is]...bending over backwards to appeal to the voters of the radical Left while they ignore and repudiate traditional Democrats and Independents." Minneapolis Star, 22 August 1980. pic.twitter.com/9lNhWVRKUw — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) April 29, 2022

1984:

"The radical left which began its takeover in 1972...have moved the Democratic Party so far left that men like John Glenn & Fritz Hollings who used to be thought of as liberals are considered too conservative by Democratic colleagues." Pensacola News-Journal, 15 July 1984. pic.twitter.com/JfoZfunFwH — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) April 29, 2022

2000:

