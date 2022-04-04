Jen Psaki Leaves Peter Doocy In Stunned Silence With One Simple Question

Fox News' Peter Doocy was left with his hat in his hand as he tried to troll the Biden administration over the horrible "Don't Say Gay" law.
By John AmatoApril 4, 2022

During today's press briefing, Jenn Psaki easily dispatched the harsh "Don't Say Gay" law and the idea that elementary school kids are being taught about sex education in Florida schools.

Fox News troll Peter Doocy was looking to score some performance points when he asked the White House press secretary if the Biden administration supported teaching children about sex education.

Doocy said, "If you guys oppose this law that bans classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in k-3. Does the White House support that kind of classroom instruction before kindergarten?"

In other words, using DeSantis' despicable press secretary Christina Pushaw's tweet, "If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer."

Psaki turned the tables: "Do you have examples of schools in Florida that are teaching kindergartners about sex education? I think that's a relevant question."

"I'm just asking for the president's opinion?" Doocy stumbled.

Doocy wasn't able to give one example so he gave up and fell into a sullen silence. He knows not one person supports the ideas behind Florida’s horrifying HB 1557 law. it was passed so Republicans can use children as political tools to make baseless claims Democrats are grooming children (PizzaGate) if they refuse to support the law.

