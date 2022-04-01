Debating Pot Legalization, Raskin Brings Up GOP's 'Cocaine Fueled Orgies'

Oh Snap! Jamie Raskin goes there.
By John AmatoApril 1, 2022

Debating legalizing marijuana on the House floor Friday, Representative Jamie Raskin from Maryland used Madison Cawthorn's latest blurt to good use.

Raskin said since most states have legalized marijuana in some form, it's ridiculous to refuse employment to people who admitted they smoked a little weed in their day.

Raskin blasted Republicans for their "failed authoritarian war on marijuana that depends on paranoid tropes from the 1970's."

"It's like they saw Reefer Madness in middle school and never got over it," he said.

Then the congressman lowered the boom.

"I concede our party is not for the kind of cocaine-fueled orgies that a freshman Republican representative bragged about this week, but we do understand that their marijuana prohibition laws don’t work for our people," Raskin said.

GOP for cocaine and orgies: check

GOP for marijuana: no check

In late March, Rep. Cawthorn told a podcast that there was pervasive sexual perversion in the Republican party in Washington, DC.

"Well, hey, we're going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.' What did you just ask me to come too? And then you realize they're asking you to come to an orgy," Cawthorn said.

He continued, "Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you. And it's like, this is wild."

