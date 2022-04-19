No, Eric Bolling, Ilhan Omar Did Not Criticize Christians

Right-wing media repeatedly attacks Rep. Ilhan Omar because she's a former Somalia refugee, a liberal, and a Muslim woman of color.

The total package for conservative haters.

The Minnesota lawmaker commented on religious right hypocrisy when it comes to freedom of religion.

A video made the rounds showing people singing religious songs in the aisles on an airplane over the weekend. They appeared to be proselytizing to a captive audience onboard a regular passenger plane. I imagine there were some believing Christians on board who wished they could get off, not to mention non-Christians and atheists. Who gave these folks the right to inflict their religion and guitar music on people just trying to fly from point A to point B?

Omar simply asked what would have happened if her Muslim family had done the same thing.

I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end? pic.twitter.com/5696Erwsl5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2022

In a blink of an eye, Republican snowflakes flipped out.

Why do you hate Christians, Ilhan?



If the freedom of religion we enjoy here in America disturbs you, feel free to pack your bags and head back to Somalia, Sudan, or wherever you’re from.



Take your brother with you. https://t.co/f2FZhWruz0 — Vernon Jones For Congress (@VernonForGA) April 17, 2022

Newsmax's Eric Bolling joined in the faux outrage and ranted that Omar insulted "66% of the American population who call themselves Christian. Who are you trying to appease? The 5% who are atheist?"

No, she's trolling you, jackass. And Rep. Omar is making a strong point.

Unlike Republicans, who call any Democrat a radical socialist, and if they happen to be a Muslim as well, a radical Islamist, Rep. Omar did not criticize Christians.

She called out their rank hypocrisy.

In our country freedom of religion extends to all, but for Republicans that means only Christians.

Bolling then switched over to the video in question.

He continued, "Speaking of Muslims disrespecting Christians, and this one, folks, really got me. I guarantee -- This one really got me, folks.

(Video plays)

Bolling put images up from 9/11, "That's what we get triggered by -- in the name of radical Muslim fanaticism! So, yes, perhaps if a group of Muslims started chanting religious chants on an airplane, we might be freaked out!"

Bolling then listed several attacks by terrorists throughout the world, which is Bollings' way of comparing Rep. Omar to an actual terrorist.

What scum.

I do love Rep. Omar's response.

And the original snowflakes had a complete and glorious meltdown 💅 https://t.co/1t6Jq4OIWM — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 18, 2022

Jack Holmes from Esquire calls Republican snowflakes for, as usual, claiming victimhood, then engaging in hate.

This one perfectly encapsulates the reactionary method, where you claim victimhood and accuse your opponent of hateful behavior while...engaging in hateful rhetoric against them, implying they are not truly American and are actually from one of many interchangeable shithole countries, and, in that last sentence, gesturing towards a conspiracy theory about how they engaged in incest. (It's never enough these days to disagree with your opponent. If you're a right-winger, duty increasingly calls for you to accuse them of some unforgivable sin.) This is part of the constant chorus telling Omar to go back to where she came from. Meanwhile, the entire point of what Omar said is that Muslims do not enjoy the same freedom of religion that Christians do, even in a country governed by a First Amendment that picks no favorites.

This screenshot says it all: he's all about "holiday" joy, but only Christian holidays.