RNC Cowards Leave Commission On Presidential Debates

Republicans only like contests that are rigged in their favor, otherwise they run away.
By John AmatoApril 15, 2022

The Republican Party continues to soil itself with cowardly actions, conspiracy theories, and election fraud lies.

And their cowardice was on full display on Thursday, when they voted unanimously to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Trump, as we know now, had COVID before the first debate with Biden, but refused to disclose it or be tested before the Cleveland debate took place.

Trump was a total embarrassment in that debate, and was so out of control that moderator Chris Wallace couldn't stop him.

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/chris-wallace-had-one-job-and-he-failed

In response, the MAGA fascist cult (that call themselves Republicans) wants to install only Trump loyalists to host any presidential debates moving forward.

Rigging the game before it begins.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, "Debates are an important part of the democratic process … We are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” she said.

The Washington Post reports, "PD Co-Chairman Frank J. Fahrenkopf said the RNC “wanted to control things we aren’t prepared to let them control.”

On Mike Lindell's ridiculous platform David Bossie gave up the goods.

"Taking back power from those who have it over us."

Bossie said he's proud that the RNC pulled out.

Bossie called the CPD, "jack-booted thugs who have had their boot on our necks. And on the neck of Trump in 2020 and on his neck in 2016."

That's the game: control and power over all political activities during elections.

Republicans are so bankrupt of candidates and ideas they are withdrawing from local and state debates in droves, and instead using Fox News as their campaign surrogate.

