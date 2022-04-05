Russia Pulls The Plug On German Football Matches Because Of Ukraine

Blue and yellow lettering on the advertising boards, clear messages on the video screens, Ukrainian flags in the audience...all proved too much for a Russian broadcaster.
Russia Pulls The Plug On German Football Matches Because Of Ukraine
Credit: Sportschau.de
By Ed ScarceApril 5, 2022

Twelve minutes into a big match between Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig, the Russian channel turned the game off. "Unfortunately, we have to cancel the broadcast for reasons beyond our control," said a bitter commentator Igor Kytmanov, another one of Putin's lackeys.

Source: Sportschau.de

The Russian TV channel MatchTV canceled the broadcast of the Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig (1: 4) last Saturday (April 2nd, 2022) before the end of the first half. The reason for this was the pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian war of aggression messages seen in the stadium.

"Unfortunately, we have to cancel the broadcast for reasons beyond our control," commentator Igor Kytmanov said. "In general, it means looking at football and politics separately. But this rule is not always followed in the Bundesliga." First ntv.de reported about it.

Unlike the French Ligue 1 and the English Premier League , the Bundesliga is still broadcast in Russia. The German Football League decided at the beginning of March to continue its contract with the Russian media company Match TV for the time being and to donate the proceeds to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. An extraordinary dismissal was waived so that the anti-war calls and appeals for peace from the German stadiums could continue to reach the Russian population, it said.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue