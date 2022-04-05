Russia Pulls The Plug On German Football Matches Because Of Ukraine

Twelve minutes into a big match between Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig, the Russian channel turned the game off. "Unfortunately, we have to cancel the broadcast for reasons beyond our control," said a bitter commentator Igor Kytmanov, another one of Putin's lackeys.

Source: Sportschau.de

The Russian TV channel MatchTV canceled the broadcast of the Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig (1: 4) last Saturday (April 2nd, 2022) before the end of the first half. The reason for this was the pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian war of aggression messages seen in the stadium.

"Unfortunately, we have to cancel the broadcast for reasons beyond our control," commentator Igor Kytmanov said. "In general, it means looking at football and politics separately. But this rule is not always followed in the Bundesliga." First ntv.de reported about it.

Unlike the French Ligue 1 and the English Premier League , the Bundesliga is still broadcast in Russia. The German Football League decided at the beginning of March to continue its contract with the Russian media company Match TV for the time being and to donate the proceeds to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. An extraordinary dismissal was waived so that the anti-war calls and appeals for peace from the German stadiums could continue to reach the Russian population, it said.