Flynn was given the award at a banquet on Friday by a right-wing group I will not name here. Actor and comic Tom Arnold showed up with journalist Lauren Windsor for the event. But the “brave,” “freedom-loving” general and his cohorts could not handle it.

People freaked when the event organizer ran up to Mike Flynn and yelled “Tom Arnold is here and he hates Trump!” https://t.co/9eiW20ah4z — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 9, 2022

Lol — I hear that Mike Flynn got evacuated 😂 https://t.co/j3pPj9NABi — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) April 8, 2022

Twitter clapped back at #SnowflakeMike and the "freedom-loving" banquet:

Was it at Four Seasons Landscaping and Sedition? — jason merkin (@jjmerkin) April 8, 2022

You should’ve brought Will Smith, he never gets escorted out. — Jonathan Gregory (@j3gregory) April 8, 2022

You got cancelled? — 💥🐉R͎AD LEFT.͎ ͎S͎l͎u͎t͎D͎r͎a͎g͎o͎n͎🐲💥 (@57stratreissue) April 9, 2022

No Coke & Orgy invite? — Elisabeth Moss (@ralphpartydog) April 9, 2022

Not of course you did. They don’t want patriots at their events that honor traitors. — NASTY WOMAN (she/her) 🌊🇺🇸 (@sissyisfedup) April 9, 2022