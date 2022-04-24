Stable Genius Forgets Questions On Cognitive Test He Always Brags About

Trump can't stop talking about his "perfect" cognitive test he bragged about passing back in 2020, which he described this way during an interview on Fox in July of that year:

TRUMP: It was 30/35 questions and the last questions are much more difficult. Like the memory question. It is like you will go person, woman, man, camera, tv. So could you repeat that? I said, yeah. person, woman, man, camera, tv. Okay, that is very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points. Okay, now is asking other questions, other questions. And then, 10 minutes, 15 minutes later, remember the first question, not the first but the tenth question? Give us that again. And you go person, woman, man, camera, tv. If you get it in order, you get extra points. I said nobody gets it in order. It's actually not that easy but for me it was easy. That is not an easy question. In other words, they ask you, they give you five names and you have to repeat them and that's okay. If you repeat them out of order, it is okay, but you know, not as good. But then when you go back about 20, 25 minutes later and they say go back to that question and they don't tell you this. Go back to that question and repeat them. Can you do it? Can you go person, woman, man, camera, tv....

As we already discussed here, there are no "extra points" on cognitive tests, and those tests are generally "given to people who may be showing signs of dementia, Alzheimer's or those who have suffered brain injury or stroke," so why did anyone feel it was necessary to administer the test to Trump in the first place?

Trump made the case for why he should be given another one if we're unfortunate enough to have him run again during a rally in Ohio last night:

During a rally in Ohio Saturday night, Trump once again bragged about taking the test, and had a bit of trouble remembering the "five things." At his rally on Thursday, Trump discussed a cognitive test that was giving to him by Ronnie Jackson, who was then White House doctor and is now a far-right congressman from Texas. "I said, 'I don't like being called stupid. Is there a test I can take to prove to these radical left maniacs that I'm much smarter than them? Is there a test?' And he said, 'Sir, there is a test. It's called an X test," Trump said at a rally in Ohio. Trump described it as a test that "gets very tough." It was described differently by The New York Times in 2020.

Trump: I said.., I don’t like being called stupid. Is there a test I can take to prove to these radical left maniacs that I’m much smarter than them? And he said “Sir, there is a test. It’s called an X test” pic.twitter.com/JGVklls9ci — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2022

When Trump got to the point in the story where he brags about remembering the five items, he repeated neither the initial list nor his Ohio rally version. The rally came one day after Trump told the right-wing Heritage Foundation, "that's a test that even some geniuses in this room will not do that well on. It's not that easy a test."

Trump on Cognitive test: I named five things. A light, a group of people, Ohio, a fake teleprompter, and the fake news pic.twitter.com/ZjtFq77gRu — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2022

Trump proceeded to tell the crowd that he thinks it "should be mandatory for president to do that." We couldn't agree more, Donald.