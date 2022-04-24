Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning line-up, plus a throwback video from 2014 to remind you how terrible Hobby Lobby is.
By Aliza WorthingtonApril 24, 2022

Gee, I couldn't help but notice that Hobby Lobby is trending, and that always brings me back to my days of pseudo-sidewalk counseling.

You see, when the Supreme Court struck down the legality of a buffer zone around abortion clinics, I decided to do my own version of sidewalk "counseling," wherein I stood outside a random medical practice and "counseled" male patients not to get Viagra. I wrote about my experience on my (now sadly-neglected) blog, The Worthington Post.

When later in that same term, SCOTUS ruled that Hobby Lobby was a small family corporation which had the right to deny female employees health insurance plans that covered birth control (but chose not to deny male employees insurance plans that covered Viagra) I upped my sidewalk counseling game to "counsel" potential Hobby Lobby customers into seeing the dangers of crossing the threshold of that terrible place. I enlisted my sister-in-law to join forces with me, and even invested in gift cards to Joanne's and Michael's stores for people who agreed to turn around and shop elsewhere.

Yes. I have issues.

So here we are, with DeSantis "punishing" Disney for quietly supporting the LGBQT+ community against his hatred and hateful legislation targeting children, and Hobby Lobby pops up as a comparison. As in, what the hell would have happened if Democrats politicians "punished" Hobby Lobby for their bigotry and sexism?

Well, now you know. All it takes is a coupon and a gift card.

If any of you would like to finance my taking a trip to the Georgia/Florida state line, I will gladly revive my sidewalk counseling operation and bring it there and do what I can to discourage people from spending their dollars at any Republican-owned Florida establishments, or simply stand there with a sign that says "Republicanz Hate Kidz," "Free Nestor," "I Got Scabies At Mar-A-Lago" or anything else that might get the message across.

**********************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal … Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) … European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde … Scott Gottlieb.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Sandra Smith: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) … Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Panel: Karl Rove, Juan Williams and Jeff Mason.

NBC “Meet the Press,” guest-moderated by Kristen Welker: Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) … Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) … Erin McLaughlin reporting from Ukraine. Panel: Peter Baker, Sara Fagen, Errin Haines and Carol Lee.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Missouri state Rep. Ian Mackey … Jane Mayer … Ivo Daalder … Caroline Randall Williams … Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow … Sophia Nelson … Rob Reiner … Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.).

CNN “State of the Union”: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) … Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) … Ashish Jha … Panel: Keisha Lance Bottoms, Scott Jennings, Xochitl Hinojosa and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Julia Ioffe and Susan Glasser. Panel: Catherine Lucey, Eva McKend and Rachael Bade.

ABC “This Week”: Ukrainian Deputy PM Olga Stefanishyna … retired Gen. John Allen … Michael Osterholm. Panel: Rick Klein, Cecilia Vega, Vivian Salama and David Sanger.

Anything of interest to you? I do love me some Jane Mayer...tell us in the comments!

